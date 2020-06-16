ENGLISH

    OnePlus Nord Likely To Come With Quad-Camera Setup

    By
    |

    OnePlus is gearing up to launch its new budget-friendly smartphone. The new phone is expected to be called - the OnePlus Nord. However, it was earlier reported that the phone will come with the OnePlus Z moniker or the OnePlus 8 Lite. The company also recently launched its OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro.

    Coming to the specifications, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.4-inch OLED display and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to run on Android 10 and the device is said to pack a 4,000 mAh battery with the company's own Warp charger. The company expected to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset for the upcoming smartphone. The device is likely to come with 8GB of RAM + 128GB storage option.

    According to earlier rumors, the device will come with a dual-camera setup on the back, and later it was rumored that the phone would be equipped with a triple-camera setup. Now, according to the latest report, it will come with a quad-camera setup on the back panel. However, the exact camera features are yet to be known. According to reports, the phone might be equipped with a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter, and a depth sensor or color filter.

    In the end, whether the phone comes with the name of OnePlus Nord name or whatever, the company is expected to launch the new budget-friendly smartphone along with its first true wireless earbuds the OnePlus Pods. The report did not reveal any information about the price of the upcoming phone. On the other hand, the company has announced that a new lineup of OnePlus Smart TVs will be launched in the Indian market on July 2.

    oneplus smartphones news
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 13:45 [IST]
