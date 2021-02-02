OnePlus Nord N1 5G Likely On Cards; Nord 10 5G Successor? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus as a brand has earned a rapport for its premium smartphones. The brand made a debut in the market as the flagship killer. Last year, the company introduced its new smartphone lineup for the budget-conscious masses called the OnePlus Nord. The company's mid-range offering also came along with 5G network support and was one of the cheapest mid-range devices with the new network support.

The company has added several models into this lineup already including the OnePlus Nord, Nord N100, and the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. All these models were launched back in 2020. The company seems to be ready to refresh this budget smartphone lineup with a launch of the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10. The device which is hinted to arrive first this year in the OnePlus Nord series is the Nord 1 5G.

OnePlus Nord N1 5G Expected Features

The Oneplus Nord N1's development has been tipped by leakster Max Jambor. The leak only shares the moniker of the handset.

No internal features of the smartphone have been shared by the tipster. Since this smartphone is being introduced as the successor to the Nord N10 5G, we can expect slightly upgraded hardware compared to the previous-generation model.

It can't be said if the brand will be using a Qualcomm or MediaTek processor to power the Nord N1 5G smartphone. Nevertheless, this device will come with 5G network support as the name suggests. The company could make some improvements in the camera and battery department.

It would be interesting to see what all changes it brings to the table. It is worth noting that the tipster hasn't also revealed by when the company will be bringing this handset to the market officially. There is no word on the pricing either. We shall get some information in the coming days and will keep you updated with details.

