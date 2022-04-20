OnePlus Nord N20 5G Launched: Expected India Price, Availability & Features News oi-Akshay Kumar

OnePlus Nord N20 5G smartphone has been the subject of a number of headlines since last year. Now, the company has finally announced the new Nord series offering. The handset has arrived as the successor to the last year's OnePlus Nord N10 5G, which has been a successful mid-range 5G device in markets like North America.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G Features And Specifications

The newly launched OnePlus Nord N20 5G flaunts a boxy design with almost non-existent bezels. The handset has been fitted with a triple primary camera setup with each sensor placed individually on the back. The phone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Notably, the device doesn't feature the iconic OnePlus alert slider button. In the software department, the new Nord has Android 11-based OxygenOS, which could be disappointing for OnePlus fans looking for Android 12.

As for the other features, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, which offers full HD+ resolution and 60Hz screen refresh rate. On the performance side, the new Nord has the Snapdragon 695 chipset, which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The SoC on the Nord N20 5G is slightly more efficient than the Snapdragon 690 processor that powers the Nord 10 5G.

Coming to the camera features, the Nord N20 5G sorts a 64MP primary snapper at the rear. There's also a 2MP B&W shooter as well as a 2MP macro snapper to accompany the main sensor. For selfies, the device houses a 16MP camera. In terms of connectivity, there's support for 5G networks, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, A-GPS, and the USB Type-C port. A 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support completes the list of the specs.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G Pricing And Availability Information

As of now, it appears that the OnePlus Nord N20 5G has been released exclusively for the customers in the United States. The phone's single variant carries a competitive price tag of $282, which roughly translates to Rs. 21,500. The device is up for grabs through Amazon, Best Buy, and other retail stores across the US. At the moment, the brand is only offering a single Blue color model of the Nord N20 5G.

We can expect the Chinese tech giant to announce the availability plans of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G in markets like India in the near future.

