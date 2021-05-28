OnePlus Nord N200 5G Smartphone Will Not Be Available In India: Company Confirms News oi-Priyanka Dua

OnePlus has finally confirmed the launch of another Nord series smartphone named the Nord N200 5G. The device is likely to arrive next month after the OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch, which is confirmed for June 10, 2021. The upcoming smartphone is also known as the successor of the Nord N100.

However, there is a catch. The company does not have any plan to bring that device to India. Similarly, the Nord N100 has been not launched in India. The company said that OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be available in the United States and Canada.

OnePlus Investment Plans In India

Meanwhile, the smartphone brand is planning to invest in manufacturing in India. Notably, the company wants to manufacture 100 percent of products in India.

"We are looking into deeper investments in manufacturing and development of make in India strategy. This includes both for smart TV and smartphone being pushed towards 100 percent local manufacturing as soon as possible," OnePlus CEO Pete Lau was quoted by ET.

He said, "For our wider IoT products, we are looking at a parallel roadmap as we want to make products locally and increase the percentage of products that are made locally."

The report said that the OnePlus business has been not impacted due to the second wave of COVID 19 in India. Notably, the company plans to invest Rs. 1,000 crores in expanding its research and development in India, which is likely to become the largest facility by 2022.

OnePlus Upcoming Products In India

Apart from investing in India, the company is planning to launch new smart television and the Nord CE 5G smartphone. In addition, the company is working on IoT devices in the country.

"We are working on IoT products seeing Covid situation...these products have an additional ability to support the lives of users in a way they didn't have such a focus before Covid," Lau said.

He added that they are getting a good response to its wearable products. The company launched its smart band, smartwatch, smart, and truly wireless earphones in the country.

It is worth noting that OnePlus is known as the premium smartphone brand in the country; however, not launching all devices in India is likely to disappoint its fans as Nord is known as an affordable range of smartphone company.

