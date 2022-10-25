OnePlus Nord N300 5G Launched In The US: Will India Get It? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

OnePlus has introduced its latest OnePlus Nord N300 5G in the US market. The Nord N300 5G is a successor to the Nord N200 5G, which reportedly was a hot seller for the company in the US. It is a mid-range smartphone and will be the first smartphone in the US market to be powered by a MediaTek chipset. It is priced at $228 (approx. ₹18,860) in the US. Can it be a good option for the Indian market? Let's dive into its specifications to understand.

OnePlus Nord N300 5G: Features, Specifications

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G boasts a flat back panel and a flat side design. It looks similar to the Oppo A77 device in India. The device has a rectangular camera island at the rear that houses the rear camera sensors and dual LED flash.

Moving to the front, the smartphone comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Nord N200 5G had a contemporary front design with a punch-hole camera cutout. The Nord N300 5G goes back a step and gets a waterdrop notch, which is a bummer at this price point.

The Nord N300 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset built on the 6nm fabrication process. It should provide a performance bump over the Snapdragon 480 chipset of the Nord N200 5G. The Dimensity 810 chipset also powers the Realme 9 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, Oppo K10 5G, and a lot more. The Nord N300 5G is equipped with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Nord N300 5G also receives a different set of rear cameras. It gets a 48MP rear primary camera as opposed to the 13MP sensor of the Nord N200 5G. The secondary camera is a paltry 2MP depth sensor. Selfie and video calling duties are handled by the 16MP sensor at the front.

Some other noteworthy features of the handset include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a microSD card slot, 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, and USB Type-C, among others. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord N300 5G: Will OnePlus Bring It To India?

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is currently the cheapest offering by the Oppo sub-brand in India. If priced around ₹14,000 in India, the N300 5G could be a good option in India. However, its predecessor, the Nord N200 5G, never made it here and the chances of the Nord N300 5G arriving in India are pretty slim.

Best Mobiles in India