Just In
- 1 hr ago Last Solar Eclipse of 2022 Today: Eclipse Timings in India, Precautions Explained
- 24 hrs ago Best Smart Lights To Buy This Diwali Festive Season
- 1 day ago Spotify Premium Diwali Offer; How to Get Free Subscription for Four Months
- 1 day ago Five Underrated And Affordable Tech Products To Buy During Diwali Festival Sales
Don't Miss
- News Rishi Sunak to take charge as UK PM after meeting King Charles
- Finance Stocks To Buy: HDFC Securities Optimistic On 2 Stocks, Expects Returns Up To 22%
- Movies Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Nominations Week 3: Azeem, Maheshwari & Ayesha Receive Attention
- Lifestyle Temples In India: The Significance Behind The Architecture And Methods Of Worship
- Sports Manchester City want Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a good deal?
- Automobiles Upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross Teased Ahead Of Its Global Debut – Checkout All The Details
- Education OSSC CGL Exam 2022 Answer Key Out: Know how to download and Raise Objection
- Travel 2022: Most Interesting Facts About Singapore
OnePlus Nord N300 5G Launched In The US: Will India Get It?
OnePlus has introduced its latest OnePlus Nord N300 5G in the US market. The Nord N300 5G is a successor to the Nord N200 5G, which reportedly was a hot seller for the company in the US. It is a mid-range smartphone and will be the first smartphone in the US market to be powered by a MediaTek chipset. It is priced at $228 (approx. ₹18,860) in the US. Can it be a good option for the Indian market? Let's dive into its specifications to understand.
OnePlus Nord N300 5G: Features, Specifications
The OnePlus Nord N300 5G boasts a flat back panel and a flat side design. It looks similar to the Oppo A77 device in India. The device has a rectangular camera island at the rear that houses the rear camera sensors and dual LED flash.
Moving to the front, the smartphone comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Nord N200 5G had a contemporary front design with a punch-hole camera cutout. The Nord N300 5G goes back a step and gets a waterdrop notch, which is a bummer at this price point.
The Nord N300 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset built on the 6nm fabrication process. It should provide a performance bump over the Snapdragon 480 chipset of the Nord N200 5G. The Dimensity 810 chipset also powers the Realme 9 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, Oppo K10 5G, and a lot more. The Nord N300 5G is equipped with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
The Nord N300 5G also receives a different set of rear cameras. It gets a 48MP rear primary camera as opposed to the 13MP sensor of the Nord N200 5G. The secondary camera is a paltry 2MP depth sensor. Selfie and video calling duties are handled by the 16MP sensor at the front.
Some other noteworthy features of the handset include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a microSD card slot, 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, and USB Type-C, among others. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.
OnePlus Nord N300 5G: Will OnePlus Bring It To India?
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is currently the cheapest offering by the Oppo sub-brand in India. If priced around ₹14,000 in India, the N300 5G could be a good option in India. However, its predecessor, the Nord N200 5G, never made it here and the chances of the Nord N300 5G arriving in India are pretty slim.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
24,278
-
13,833
-
21,825
-
11,999
-
24,050
-
18,999
-
12,999
-
12,595
-
14,999
-
9,999