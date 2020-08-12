OnePlus Nord New Color Variant Tipped To Launch In October News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus launched its most affordable smartphone in India - the OnePlus Nord in July. The smartphone comes in two color variants namely Blue Marble and Gray Onyx. Now, it seems the company will launch a new color for the handset. The company is expected to introduce the Gray Ash color variant of the OnePlus Nord in October.

The information comes to the fore via two tipsters. Tipster Roland Quandt mentions in his tweet that OnePlus Nord's Gray Ash color may be launched in early October and Max J. claims need to see if the color will be Gray Ash color or something else.

However, the company has not officially announced anything. So, at the moment, it is not known whether the new color will be available for all storage variants. Interest customers now can buy the OnePlus Nord via the OnePlus website. On the other hand, the handset will go for its next sale via Amazon India on August 20. The smartphone comes with a starting price at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. However, it will be available in the country from September.

OnePlus Nord: Specifications

As a mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord packs a 6.44-inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display along with a resolution 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It also offers a 90Hz refresh rate, which helps to improve the gaming experience. Under its hood, the device gets power from the Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The processor of the handset can handle the heavy game without any issue. On the software front, it runs on Android 10 with OxygenOS 10 on top.

The smartphone comes with a 4,115 mAh battery along with a 30W fast charging. In terms of optics, the device packs a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor. Upfront, it features a 32MP primary selfie camera and another 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Best Mobiles in India