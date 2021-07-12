OnePlus Nord New OxygenOS Update Released; Delayed Notification, Overheating Issue Fixed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus had announced the first generation Nord last year as its first affordable 5G smartphone lineup. The device has received several updates since its launch with the last one being the Oxygen OS 11.1.13 update. The company has now released another firmware update which brings several fixes and a new security patch. What all fixes do the OnePlus Nord gets with the latest update? Take a look at the changelog:

OnePlus Nord New Update Changelog: What's Fixed?

The OnePlus Nord has received the OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 update which brings along the June 2021 security patch. The update has been released in several regions including India, Europe, and some global markets. OnePlus has released the latest firmware for OnePlus Nord in a phased manner. This means it might take a while for the update to be available on all the respective units.

While the update is being rolled out as an OTA, you will get a notification for the same. But, if in case you are already being affected by the delayed notification issue then you can check the update manually. You can do so from the Software Update section in the Settings menu.

The latest OxygenOS firmware for the first-generation Nord is performance-oriented, unlike the previous version which optimized the camera and overall system stability. The fixes which this update brings along include the delayed notification issue which we mentioned above.

Notably, this issue has been affecting the users for since long and online forums were filled with queries asking for a fix. Other fixes which this update brings along is the extended battery life and reduced power consumption in some specific scenarios. Lastly, the update also fixes the overheating issues.

Following the update, we can expect improved battery backup overall and also low device temperatures with high-end tasks or gaming. OnePlus has been addressing such issues with its devices with the OTA updates to improve the user experience.

The company has released a fix to release for the first-generation ahead of the Nord 2's launch. To recap, the device is pegged for July 24 launch in India. It is expected to be the first MediaTek powered OnePlus smartphone.

The device is confirmed to feature the Dimnensty 1200 processor. It is said to be equipped with an AMOLED FHD+ display and 4,500 mAh battery with 30W/65W fast charging.

