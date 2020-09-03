OnePlus Nord Next Sale Scheduled On September 7: Should You Buy? News oi-Priyanka Dua

With an aim to increase its market share in the affordable market, OnePlus has recently announced its plans to bring more devices in the same segment. Besides, the company has shared the next sale date of the OnePlus Nord smartphone in India. The next sale is scheduled for September 7, 2020, at 2.00 PM.

OnePlus Nord: Price And Colours

The smartphone comes three variants, such as 6GB/ 8G/12GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/256GB in-house storage. The smartphones are priced at Rs. 24,999, Rs. 27,999, and Rs. 29,999. The OnePlus Nord comes in two colour options- black and blue. The smartphone will be available at Amazon.

OnePlus Nord Specification And Features: Details

The smartphone features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display along with a 20:9 aspect ratio and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The OnePlus is powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor and runs Android 10 OS. The smartphone has a quad-camera setup at the back. It has a 48MP primary camera, 2MP marco sensor, 5MP depth sensor, and 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Upfront, the smartphone comes with a 32MP primary sensor along with a Sony IMX616 sensor and 8MP ultra-wide sensor. Furthermore, the OnePlus Nord features a fingerprint scanner, 4,115 mAh battery, 5G support, and face unlock feature.

OnePlus Receives 15 Percent Market Share In The First Half Of 2020

Meanwhile, research firm CMR recently said that OnePlus managed to achieve only a 15 percent share, while Samsung is leading the segment with a 37 percent share, and Apple gets a 26 percent share in the first half of this year. The report also pointed out that OnePlus has only four percent market share in the super-premium smartphone segment. Similarly, Apple gets 56 percent share as iPhone 11 is performed better and registered a 39 percent share, whereas Samsung has 34 shares.

