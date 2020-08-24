OnePlus Nord Next Sale Slated For August 25 On Amazon News oi-Priyanka Dua

OnePlus has recently launched its affordable 5G smartphone in India. The OnePlus Nord was earlier available via the open sale model and the next sale is scheduled for August 25, 2020, at 1 PM on Amazon.

OnePlus Specification And Features

The OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display along with 20:9 aspect ratio, and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for the security. The OnePlus Nord smartphone powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor and runs Android 10 OS. Furthermore, the OnePlus Nord comes in three storage variants- 6GB/8GB/ 12GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of in-house storage.

The smartphone supports a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes 48MP primary camera along with dual-LED flash, 8MP depth camera, 2MP macro sensor, and 5MP depth sensor. The smartphone also has an 8MP camera on the front. The OnePlus Nord comes with a 4,115 mAh battery, in-display fingerprint sensor, and face unlock feature.

OnePlus Nord: Price And Colour

The 6GB variant of the OnePlus Nord smartphone is available at Rs. 24,999, while the 8GB variant is available at Rs. 27,999, and the last 12GB RAM is priced at Rs. 29,999. However, this time only two variants will be available on Amazon as 6GB of RAM will go on sale in September this year. The smartphone comes two colours, i.e black and blue.

OnePlus To Launch Smartphone Under Rs. 18,000

Meanwhile, the smartphone player is planning to launch a new smartphone under Rs. 18,000. The upcoming smartphone is likely to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. Apart from that, the smartphone company is planning to bring handsets with the Snapdragon 662.

Similarly, OnePlus is reportedly planning to bring the OnePlus Nord in a new colour variants-Gray Ash in October. OnePlus has not shared anything on that front. But sources claim that the company might launch the new variant in October this year.

Best Mobiles in India