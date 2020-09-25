OnePlus Nord Now Available On Open Sale On Amazon And OnePlus.in News oi-Priyanka Dua

OnePlus Nord is now up for open sale on Amazon India and the company's official store. However, both websites are selling only two variants of such as 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM, while 6GB of RAM of the Oneplus Nord is not available on these platforms. The 6GB variant will be available on flash sale on Amazon on September 20, 2020.

OnePlus Nord: Price And Offer

The smartphone is available in three variants, i.e. 6GB+64GB, 8GB +128GB, and 12GB+256GB. The three variants are priced at Rs. 24,999, Rs. 27,999, and Rs. 29,999, respectively. Besides, the Oneplus Nord smartphone is available at discounted rates on ICICI Bank credit cards. In addition, the smartphone comes in two colour options- Gray Onyx and Blue Marble.

OnePlus Nord Specification And Features

The smartphone comes with the Snapdragon 765G processor along with an integrated 5G modem. The smartphone packs a 4,115 mAh battery along with 30W wrap charger support. The Oneplus Nord features a 6.4 full HD+ display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a 32MP main camera and 8MP ultra-wide camera at the front. The rear camera supports a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to bring a new smartphone on October 14. 2020. The Oneplus 8T is likely to have a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, and the Snapdragon 865 processor. The smartphone will run Android 11 and will have two storage variants, such as 12GB+256GB in-house storage and 8GB+ 128GB of storage. Furthermore, the OnePlus Nord will include 48MP primary camera, 16MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro sensor, and 2MP portrait lens. The front side of the smartphone will have a 32MP camera.

