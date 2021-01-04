OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7 Series Android 11 Update Arriving This Week: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 7 series' update rollout is expected for a while now. While the company has updated the OnePlus 8 series, the aforementioned unit update has been delayed. It seems that the wait is finally over as the company is expected to release the new firmware to both the Nord and OnePlus 7 series this month itself. The company has confirmed the timeline itself. Following are the details:

OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Series Android Update Timeline

The OnePlus Nord and is scheduled to receive the Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 update this week itself. Gary C, Product Lead OxygenOS has shared the details via a post on OnePlus Forums. The company hasn't shared the specific dates, however, has confirmed the update will be released in a phased manner. Therefore, it will take a while for the mass rollout to be complete.

Along with the OnePlus Nord, the company will be releasing the Android 11 update for the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T as well. The company has already started the Closed Beta test on the OnePlus 7 series and will be releasing the Open Beta Oxygen OS firmware in the coming days.

The stable rollout is likely to arrive by the end of this month. However, this is just speculation and we will have to wait for the company for the final confirmation. Additionally, the company will be releasing the OxygenOS 11 update for a couple of more devices.

The brand is said to release the update for the OnePlus 6 series and also the OnePlus Nord 10 and the OnePlus Nord N100. While the company has announced the Android 11 roadmap for the remaining smartphones, the exact dates are yet to be announced. We will be keeping an eye on all the latest updates and will keep you updated with the details.

