OnePlus Nord Open Sale Begins On August 4 At Amazon: What Makes It A Good Buy?
OnePlus Nord has been grabbing the headlines ever since its launch last month. It comes as a mid-range 5G smartphone by the company equipped with some high-end features. The device was made available for pre-order at Amazon and the company also hosted pop-up sales online. Now, the device is all set to go on an open sale in the country next week. Details are as follows:
When Will OnePlus Nord Open Sale Begin In India?
The OnePlus Nord will be available for open sale starting August 4 in India. The will be up for grabs via Amazon. The company had announced the device in three different configurations. However, only two variants will be available for purchase. During the sale, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model will be selling at Rs. 27,999, while the 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage variant will be retailing at Rs. 29,999.
The smartphone has been announced in two different colour options which include Gray Onyx and Blue Marble. There is another variant which packs 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is said to go on sale starting September this year and will cost Rs. 24,999. OnePlus is yet to announce when this variant will hit the stores officially.
A bunch of offers will also be available at Amazon. The customers who will be purchasing American Express card will get Rs. 2,000 discount. Also, there will be no-cost EMI options along with up to Rs. 6,000 benefits via Jio.
If we talk about its hardware, then the smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor. It has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The display delivers a 90Hz refresh rate and also incorporates a fingerprint scanner for security.
It uses a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. The main lens is aided by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro, and a 5MP depth lens. The dual-selfie camera setup upfront has 32MP+ 8MP sensors. Driving the unit is a 30T Warp Charge backed 4,115 mAh battery.
