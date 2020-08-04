OnePlus Nord To Hit Indian Market On August 6; Should You Buy? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus Nord has been the talk of the time ever since its arrival a few weeks ago in India. With the launch of this new device, the company reinvented its affordable segment. It broke all the records of pre-registrations on Amazon and has been made available via pop up sales in the country. The device was said to go on open sale on August 4, however, it has been delayed now.

OnePlus Nord New Sale Details

The Oneplus Nord's open sale has now been scheduled for August 6 in India. Also, two of the variants were slated to go on sale on August 4. This time as well the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB storage model will be made available for purchase via the open sale day after tomorrow. It is unknown why the company has postponed the Nord's open sale on Amazon.

But, one of the reasons could be high demand. Considering its popularity, the company could have shifted the sale date in order to keep enough stock for the consumers. As for the pricing, the 8GB RAM model will be retailing at Rs. 27,999, whereas the high-end 12GB RAM model will be selling at Rs. 29,999.

OnePlus has scheduled the sale of the base model which comes with 6GB RAM in September. This model is priced at Rs. 24,999 in India. The handset will come in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colour options.

It is worth mentioning that the OnePlus Nord's sale on Amazon starts at 12 pm on August 6 and there will be a bunch of offers in the mix as well. It will also be available at the company's official stores including OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience and Authorized stores.

Additionally, the device will be available for purchase at Reliance Digital and My Jio stores starting August 7. It will be available for purchase at the retail stores starting August 12, 2020, in India.

Best Mobiles in India