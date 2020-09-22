Just In
OnePlus Nord Users Experiencing Random Factory Data Reset Issue: Report
OnePlus Nord arrived as the company's new mid-range smartphone series a few months ago. The company is already said to be working on two new models in this series which might see the light of the day this year itself. As for the standard OnePlus Nord, it is one of the most power-packed smartphones in its segment. But, it seems that the handset is giving some trouble to the users despite being a new entry.
OnePlus Nord Factory Data Reset Issue
Several OnePlus Nord users are complaining about random factory data reset issue. Strangely, there is no notification which the users receive for the data reset. In fact, users have revealed feeling the device overheating in the pocket and upon taking it out they see the factory data reset process undergoing.
Due to this issue, users have been losing data stored on the OnePlus Nord smartphones. Therefore, it is advised that users should take a backup of their important files and documents until a fix is released. It is worth mentioning that OnePlus has acknowledged this issue and is expected to bring a fix for the same.
As of now, the company hasn't given any official confirmation if any update will be released in the coming days. But, the fix for this issue is likely to come as an OTA update which could be released in batches.
Speaking of the hardware, the OnePlus Nord boots on Android 10 OS and has a custom Oxygen OS skin. The device features a 6.44-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display gets the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and has a pill-shaped punch-hole for dual selfie sensors.
The smartphone features a 32MP camera upfront paired with an 8MP sensor for selfies. The rear camera setup has four lenses including a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. It has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor combined with Adreno 620 GPU. There is a 4,115 mAh battery which is accompanied by 30T fast charging.
