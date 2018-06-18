OnePlus One receives Android 8.1 Oreo based software update

The OnePlus One is the first smartphone from the Chinese smartphone startup OnePlus backed by BBK Electronics. Most of the users in India started to import the smartphone for the amount of value for money it offered at the time of launch in India. Later that year, the OnePlus One was officially launched in India for a starting price of Rs 18,999 for the 16 GB storage variant.

The smartphone has a unique yet premium build quality, which was not usually seen on a smartphone that cost Rs 20,000 or less. One more reason for the success of that the OnePlus One was obtained is for the operating system. The OnePlus One was the first smartphone to officially run on the Cyanogen OS (which is now rebranded as Lineage OS) and offered a freedom of rooting, unlocking the bootloader, and installing custom ROMS without voiding the warranty.

And now, the OnePlus One has officially received the stable Lineage 15.1 OS, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS. The smartphone was launched with Android KitKat 4.4.2 and then upgrade to Android Lollipop 5, Android Marshmallow 6, Android Nougat 7, and Android Oreo 8. In total, the OnePlus One has received a total of 5 major Android OS software update.

Do note that, this update is not released by OnePlus, instead it is developed and tested on a team of developers in Lineage. Just like every other OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus One has received two major Android updates officially from OnePlus and the rest have been developed by third-party developers, who have kept the smartphone alive even after 4 long years.

This means the first smartphone from OnePlus, the OnePlus One and the latest smartphone from the OnePlus are both running on the same operating system. However, due to hardware advancements, the OnePlus 6 will feel much premium, much faster and offers a lot of features, which are not seen on the OnePlus One.

Nevertheless, the third party ROM support for the OnePlus One is highly overwhelming. If you still have the OnePlus One, then do install the Android Oreo-based ROM and enjoy the latest Android OS on your first OnePlus smartphone.