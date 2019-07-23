OnePlus Partners With Bajaj Electronics To Expand its Offline Presence In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

OnePlus has announced its partnership with Bajaj Electronics to expand its offline presence in India. This will allow users to experience OnePlus products at their physical stores.

Talking about the new partnership, the company's general manager Vikas Agarwal intimated that it will help the company build a strong offline presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"This partnership is another stone towards building a strong offline presence for OnePlus to bring our products closer to our users," he said.

The company also revealed that it will soon open its flagship store in Hyderabad. It will be a six-storied building spread across 16,000 sq feet area.

Meanwhile, the company started rolling out an update for its OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone. The update will fix several bugs and issues related to the camera improving the performance and image quality.

Karan Bajaj, CEO of Bajaj Electronics said "One Plus will further enhance our portfolio, One Plus lovers can simply have an access of their favourite One Plus Mobile at the showroom in A.P & Telangana."

Where does OnePlus Stands In India

According to a new report by research firm Counterpoint, Samsung regained its top position in India's premium segment in Q1 2019. OnePlus managed to gain the second spot in the list.

The initial uptake for the Galaxy S10 series drove Samsung to the top position in the premium segment, said the research firm.

Top three premium brands including Samsung, OnePlus and Apple accounted for 90 percent of the premium segment shipments in Q1 2019 as compared to the 95 percent in Q1 2018.

OnePlus secured the second place it underwent its seasonal cycle. However, the OnePlus 6T remained the best-selling premium smartphone in Q1 2019, a title it has held since its launch.

"The success of Galaxy S10 series and OnePlus 6T highlights the trend of an expanding the premium segment in India, the report added.

However, Apple is still struggling to arrest its decline because of its excessive pricing.

