OnePlus Plans To Introduce Affordable Smartphone Called OnePlus Z

OnePlus plans to launch its new budget-friendly smartphone - OnePlus Z soon. The speculations about the OnePlus Z come just days after the launch of the OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed in a statement that the company is planning to return the affordable market segment by bringing its upcoming budget-friendly smartphone OnePlus Z.

He added that the company will soon announce low-cost devices in European and North American markets, including India. However, OnePlus models are still standard, so not everyone is able to buy OnePlus products.

Lau did not say anything about whether OnePlus would stop making higher-end smartphones. However, he claimed the company plans to go further with the premium segment as well as affordable models.

The company had plans to launch the OnePlus Z along with the OnePlus 8 series. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company delayed the launch of the new phone in July. It is expected that the OnePlus Z will be launched along with the recently leaked OnePlus Buds.

Expected Key Specs Of OnePlus Z

As per past information, the OnePlus Z could be the first smartphone with a Snapdragon SoC. It can be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC. The smartphone will come with a punch-hole screen.

The smartphone is said to be run Android 10 OS which is OxygenOS based. The device will be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 30W chargers.

Coming to optics, the smartphone may come with a 16MP front camera for selfies. The back of the phone can play with triple camera setup.

The OnePlus Z is expected come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants.

