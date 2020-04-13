ENGLISH

    OnePlus 8 Pop Up Box Ingredients Revealed Ahead of the Launch

    OnePlus 8 Pop Up Box Ingredients Revealed Ahead of the Launch

     

    To recall, OnePlus conduct its Pop Up event every year on selected cities under which the consumers are allowed to get their hands on the flagship phone before it's available in the market for sale. This time the company is hosting an online event because of the COVID-19 crisis. The Pop Up event will be held just after the launch of the smartphone. According to the report, the company will deliver the "Special Pop Up Box" on April 15, 2020, to the buyers.

    The leak images were shared by Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) which reveals that the Pop Up Box of the OnePlus 8 Pro will carry one smartphone unit, Karbon Bumper Case Case Transparent Case, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones, and Cyan colored Sandstone Bumper Case. The Bullets Wireless Z was recently surfaced on the internet and the leaked images confirmed the name of the device.

    OnePlus 8 Pop Up Box Ingredients Revealed Ahead of the Launch

    Besides, the report also suggests that the company has joined hands with artist André for the OnePlus 8 Series and now the OnePlus X André Limited Edition case also surfaced in the renders in different color patterns.

    OnePlus 8 Pop Up Box Ingredients Revealed Ahead of the Launch

     

    To recall, the OnePlus 8 series online launch event will kick off at 8:30 PM IST which is 11 AM EDT. The company will host the live event its official website and on its official YouTube channel. The company has already confirmed that the upcoming flagship series are going to support 5G network and offers 120Hz refresh rate display.

    Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 18:18 [IST]
