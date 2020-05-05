OnePlus Starts Product Delivery In Green, Orange Zones News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus has started selling its products in certain parts of India starting May 4. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, e-commerce companies had to stop supplying non-essential products. Although the government agreed a few days ago. However, they will only be able to supply in green and orange zones.

India is under lockdown till May 17 to control the current situation. The government has recently classified regions as red, orange, and green based on the number of coronavirus infestations.

Similarly, the central government said in a statement that e-commerce firms can now supply non-essential products like smartphones, TVs, and laptops to the green and orange areas.

Now, the company has started selling its products like mobiles, smart TVs through Amazon and the OnePlus India website.

The company said it would open its stores in non-infected areas. The company also listed its products on the OnePlus India website. Although they are out of stock currently. So, if anyone wants to buy OnePlus products, they can select the 'Notify Me' option on the website to get availability information through e-mail.

The company said in a statement, that they will follow government guidelines in both sales and manufacturing in India. Accordingly, they will only open stores in the green and orange zones, and Amazon and Oneplus.in will also deliver only in those areas. They will resume production after the MHA gives the green signal.

Customers in the Green and Orange regions will get the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus TV Q1, and more products through Amazon. Since the products listed on the OnePlus India website are currently out of stock. So, customers can get products from offline stores.

OnePlus announced the OnePlus 8 series price list last month but did not disclose the availability of the newly launched products. Significantly, the OnePlus 8 pop-up boxes are also available for delivery in orange and green areas, but their availability is not yet clear.

