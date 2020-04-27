OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Price Leaked In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus has recently launched two new smartphones in India -the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. In addition, the company has added two new accessories to its product list. The first of the two was a new pair of wireless earphones, the other a wireless charging dock that can increase the battery of the OnePlus 8 Pro by 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Over the past few days, the company has declared the price of most of these products. Now, it may be close to announcing the price of the wireless charging dock as well. The accessories are priced at $70 in the US but in India, the price of the wireless charger is cheaper, available at Rs. 3,990.

The Wireless Charger is currently only available for the OnePlus 8 Pro. With the help of the charger, the OnePlus 8 Pro becomes the first OnePlus smartphone to get a wireless charging solution. Though, it can be used to charge other phones up to 10W.

The charging dock is rated to provide wireless 30W peak power to supported phones like the OnePlus 8 Pro. The company also claims that the charging dock can fill up the 4,510 mAh battery of the phone by 50 percent in just half an hour.

The OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger also includes some features that allow it to switch off automatically during bedtime, foreign object detection, and built-in overheating, overcurrent and overvoltage protection. The company claims that it can charge phones with 8mm thick cover.

As the wireless version of the technology included with the OnePlus 8 Pro. So, it will come with some hurdles. For example, both the phone and the charging dock bring support for the transfer of 30W wireless power supply, the phone does not allow any transfer of more than 5W above the Qi wireless standard and 10W faster than the EPP standard.

