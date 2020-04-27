ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Price Leaked In India

    By
    |

    OnePlus has recently launched two new smartphones in India -the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. In addition, the company has added two new accessories to its product list. The first of the two was a new pair of wireless earphones, the other a wireless charging dock that can increase the battery of the OnePlus 8 Pro by 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

    OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Price Leaked In India

     

    Over the past few days, the company has declared the price of most of these products. Now, it may be close to announcing the price of the wireless charging dock as well. The accessories are priced at $70 in the US but in India, the price of the wireless charger is cheaper, available at Rs. 3,990.

    The Wireless Charger is currently only available for the OnePlus 8 Pro. With the help of the charger, the OnePlus 8 Pro becomes the first OnePlus smartphone to get a wireless charging solution. Though, it can be used to charge other phones up to 10W.

    The charging dock is rated to provide wireless 30W peak power to supported phones like the OnePlus 8 Pro. The company also claims that the charging dock can fill up the 4,510 mAh battery of the phone by 50 percent in just half an hour.

    The OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger also includes some features that allow it to switch off automatically during bedtime, foreign object detection, and built-in overheating, overcurrent and overvoltage protection. The company claims that it can charge phones with 8mm thick cover.

    As the wireless version of the technology included with the OnePlus 8 Pro. So, it will come with some hurdles. For example, both the phone and the charging dock bring support for the transfer of 30W wireless power supply, the phone does not allow any transfer of more than 5W above the Qi wireless standard and 10W faster than the EPP standard.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus smartphones news
    Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 18:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X