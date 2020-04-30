ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus Z Live Image Reveals Flat Screen With Punch-hole

    By
    |

    OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro were launched earlier this month. Now, a few leaks have claimed that the company is working on a cheaper version of the OnePlus 8 series called the OnePlus Z which is slated to launch in July. Today, a publication has shared an image which has revealed the front design of the OnePlus Z smartphone.

    OnePlus Z Live Image Reveals Flat Screen With Punch-hole

     

    The live images of the OnePlus Z show a flat-screen display. It is completely different from the other two phones in the OnePlus 8 series. The image shows that it will be the first handset from the company which will appear with a top-center punch-hole on the display.

    The image further reveals that the smartphone has an AMOLED display which is set up with a screen fingerprint sensor. According to the live image, we can also detect the volume rocker on the left and the power button on the right side of the smartphone.

    Expected Key Specs

    As of now, all OnePlus phone feature includes a Snapdragon chipset. The OnePlus Z could be the first smartphone with a Snapdragon SoC. It can be powered by the Dimensity 1000Lv chipset. The smartphone flaunts a punch-hole screen that will come with a 6.4-inch optic AMOLED display that supports full HD + resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

    The smartphone is said to be run Android 10 OS which is OxygenOS based. The device could pack a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 30W charger. It may come with a 16MP front camera for selfies. The back of the phone can play with a 48MP + 16MP + 2MP triple camera setup.

    The OnePlus Z is expected come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage versions. The handset can come with a starting price of 400 GBP (~$500).

     

    There are no more details about the device tipped through this live image of OnePlus Z.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus news smartphones mobiles
    Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 1, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X