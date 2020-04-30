OnePlus Z Live Image Reveals Flat Screen With Punch-hole News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro were launched earlier this month. Now, a few leaks have claimed that the company is working on a cheaper version of the OnePlus 8 series called the OnePlus Z which is slated to launch in July. Today, a publication has shared an image which has revealed the front design of the OnePlus Z smartphone.

The live images of the OnePlus Z show a flat-screen display. It is completely different from the other two phones in the OnePlus 8 series. The image shows that it will be the first handset from the company which will appear with a top-center punch-hole on the display.

The image further reveals that the smartphone has an AMOLED display which is set up with a screen fingerprint sensor. According to the live image, we can also detect the volume rocker on the left and the power button on the right side of the smartphone.

Expected Key Specs

As of now, all OnePlus phone feature includes a Snapdragon chipset. The OnePlus Z could be the first smartphone with a Snapdragon SoC. It can be powered by the Dimensity 1000Lv chipset. The smartphone flaunts a punch-hole screen that will come with a 6.4-inch optic AMOLED display that supports full HD + resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is said to be run Android 10 OS which is OxygenOS based. The device could pack a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 30W charger. It may come with a 16MP front camera for selfies. The back of the phone can play with a 48MP + 16MP + 2MP triple camera setup.

The OnePlus Z is expected come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage versions. The handset can come with a starting price of 400 GBP (~$500).

There are no more details about the device tipped through this live image of OnePlus Z.

