Alleged OnePlus Z Screen Protector Leaks Revealing Front Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We have been coming across reports regarding an affordable smartphone from OnePlus, which could be dubbed OnePlus Z. While we are yet to get an official confirmation regarding the smartphone, the company's CEO did leave a clue that they will expand into affordable product categories. And, this hints about the OnePlus Z smartphone's imminent launch.

Furthermore, the company executive confirmed that the affordable products will be launched initially in India. This makes us believe that the OnePlus Z could be launched first in India, which is a major market for the brand. Amidst these reports, a recent leak shows a leaked tempered glass screen protector of the upcoming smartphone.

OnePlus Z Screen Protector Leaks

Well, a tempered glass screen protector alleged to be that of the OnePlus Z has been leaked online via an online retailer site in China, Giztop. This screen protector leak also shows the alleged render of the upcoming affordable OnePlus smartphone. And, the render sheds light on the front design of the smartphone.

OnePlus Z Front Design

From the leaked render that shows the front design of the smartphone, the OnePlus Z is once again confirmed to feature a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout and a curved edge display. The screen appears to have narrow bezels at the sides with a slightly noticeable chin. Also, the earpiece is seen at the top while the right edge has the volume rocker and power buttons.

OnePlus Z: What To Expect

Previous reports have hinted that the OnePlus Z is believed to arrive with an octa-core Snapdragon 765 SoC and a USB Type-C port. This smartphone is said to run Android 10 topped with OxygenOS and get the power from a 4000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

The OnePlus Z comes is believed to feature a 16MP selfie camera sensor housed within the punch-hole cutout at the front. It is likely to arrive in two different storage configurations such as 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space. We are yet to know how the OnePlus Z will be priced in India. Given that the smartphone could be launched sometime in July, we can expect further details to emerge online soon.

Best Mobiles in India