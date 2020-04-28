OnePlus Z Tipped To Launch With Punch-Hole Display In July 2020 News oi-Karan Sharma

OnePlus launched its latest flagship smartphone series a couple of weeks back and it was also expected to launch the OnePlus Z phone soon. However, the company is yet to take the wrap off from the phone. Information about the smartphone has already started surfacing in leaks and rumors. Now the latest leak has revealed the launch date of the forthcoming OnePlus Z phone.

Popular tipster Max J. (aka @Max Jmb) has announced that the third phone from the company is all set to launch in July. Max shared an image on his official Twitter account confirming the launch date of the smartphone. The OnePlus Z was expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Shared image of the upcoming OnePlus Z suggests that the smartphone will have a punch-hole display, and the hole is placed in the middle of the screen rather than placing it on the left or right side of the display. According to the report, the smartphone is said to feature a 6.4-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Rumors suggest that the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G processor will power the smartphone.

The OnePlus Z is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera + 16MP telephoto lens + 12MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. The smartphone is said to be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.

The company also teased that there would be a surprise product at the Chinese launch of the flagship series. The surprise product was expected to be the OnePlus Z, but there wasn't any surprise product for the fans. Currently, there is no confirmation if the July release is going to happen or it will get postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, reports also suggested that the OnePlus 8 Lite will be launched as the OnePlus Z. The smartphone was expected to be launch in the second quarter of this year. Let's see when the company is planning to launch the smartphone.

