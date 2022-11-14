Oppo A1 Pro 5G Launching on November 16; 108MP Camera, Curved Display Teased News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Oppo is working on many new smartphones that might debut before the year ends. Apart from high-end flagships, the brand is launching a mid-range smartphone too. The Oppo A1 Pro 5G with a 108MP camera will officially launch on November 16 in China. Can this premium Oppo phone beat the competition with similar features?

Oppo shared a few details of the next-gen A-series smartphone on Weibo. The upcoming Oppo A1 Pro 5G is seen flaunting a curved design, similar to the newly launched Realme 10 lineup. The phone was also spotted on multiple certification websites, giving us an idea of what to expect.

Oppo A1 Pro 5G Launch Details

The official poster confirms the Oppo A1 Pro 5G will launch on November 16 at 6 PM Beijing time (around 3:30 PM Indian time). The new phone joins the list of recent launches from the brand, including the Oppo A58 5G.

Oppo A1 Pro 5G Features: What to Expect?

The upcoming Oppo A1 Pro 5G is teased to feature a curved edge display. The phone is said to flaunt a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and 10-bit color support. The display could be identical to the upcoming Oppo Reno 9 lineup.

Under the hood, the Oppo A1 Pro 5G is said to draw power from the Snapdragon 697 chipset. A few certification websites claim it might offer up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. One can also expect a microSD card slot for further memory expansion.

More importantly, the Oppo A1 Pro 5G will pack in a 108MP dual-camera setup with an LED flash. The teaser poster highlights the two cameras at the rear panel where the secondary lens is said to be a 2MP macro shooter. One can also expect a 16MP front camera.

The Oppo A1 Pro 5G is also said to offer a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. From the looks of it, the upcoming Oppo smartphone will be a premium one. The 108MP camera, 67W fast charging support, and sleek curved design give it a rich experience. The new Oppo A1 Pro 5G will compete with phones from Motorola, Xiaomi, Redmi, Samsung, and Realme.

