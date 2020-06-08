Oppo A11K Price And Full Specifications Leaked Ahead Of India Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo seems to be working on a new device in its affordable 'A' series called the A11K. The device is said to be heading to the Indian market towards the end of this month. The Oppo A11K is said to be packed with a similar set of hardware as the A12. In the latest development, the price of the device has been tipped online.

Oppo A11K India Price And Sale Details

The Oppo A11K is said to launch with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. This variant will be retailing at Rs. 8,990, suggests a report via 91Mobiles. There will also be a 3GB RAM model available, but its pricing hasn't been revealed just yet. We might receive some details in the coming days.

With this sub Rs. 10,000 price tag, the device will get a tough competition from the Redmi 8 and the Realme C3; both of which are quite popular in this segment. It is worth mentioning that a tweet by the noted tipster Ishan Aggarwal also reveals the key specifications of this handset.

Oppo A11K Hardware And Software Features

The Oppo A11K will be launched with the same hardware and the A12, but with a different configuration. The device is said to arrive with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The smartphone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 entry-level processor paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. It is likely to offer a storage expansion provision, but we currently don't know up to how much? The device is speculated to ship with Android 10 OS which we can expect to be topped with a custom ColorOS 7 user interface.

Coming to the optics, the device is said to launch with a dual-rear camera module. The setup will comprise a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP additional sensor for bokeh shots. To click selfies, the handset is likely to feature a 5MP snapper upfront.

A fingerprint scanner will be mounted on the rear panel for security. The handset is said to be powered by a 4,230 mAh battery unit, but no fast charging capacity has been revealed. Oppo might announce the launch details of the A11K in India sometime soon. We will keep you posted with its arrival and sale details in the country.

