Oppo A12, A11K And A52 To Launch Soon In India: Price, Offers & Specifications

Oppo is expected to launch its A series of smartphones - the Oppo A12, Oppo A11K, and the Oppo A52 in the Indian market soon. The news comes from 91mobiles retail sources and tipster Ishan Agarwal.

The Oppo A12 was launched on April 12 in Indonesia with a dual-camera setup. 91mobiles claimed that the poster obtained from the retail source has an offer of Indian launch with features of the Oppo A12. However, the Oppo A11K is a brand-new phone that is expected to be priced below Rs. 10,000 which will be much cheaper than the rest of the phones.

Oppo A51 has hit the market in the Chinese market in April with a mid-range price tag. The three models are expected to compete with Samsung's recently launched Galaxy M series phones in India.

Oppo A12 Specifications & Launch Offers

The Oppo A12 has a 6.22-inch HD+ display which offers a waterdrop notch. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. The phone is available in two storage variants which include a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

It packs a 4,230 mAh battery. The device measures 155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3mm dimensions and a weight of 165 grams.

For photography, the phone has a dual-camera setup which comprises a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary lens on the back panel. It has a 5MP selfie camera. For connectivity, the device supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

According to the Oppo A12 poster, the company will provide no-cost EMI option with a six-month extended warranty.

Customers can get 5 percent cashback with Bank of Baroda, ICICI, Federal Bank, Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, Home Credit, and HDB Financial Services. There is no information about the price of the phone in the Indian market. The phone arrives in Indonesia with a price tag of IDR 2,499 which is around Rs. 12,300 in the Indian market.

Oppo A11K Specifications

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Oppo A11k features are similar to the Oppo A12, only difference would be in RAM. The Oppo A11k will have 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Oppo A52 Specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ punch-hole display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with an 18W fast charger.

The Oppo A52 has a quad-camera setup which comprises a 12MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. It has an 8MP selfie camera.

The Oppo A52 will be priced a little higher than the other two models. It was launched in China with a price of RMB 1,599 (Rs. 17,325).

