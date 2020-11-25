Three More Oppo Smartphones Witness Permanent Price Cut In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is a quite popular brand amongst Indian consumers for its affordable smartphones. The company has also grabbed major attention by offering discounts and price cuts to its products. Just a few days ago, the price of the Oppo A15 was slashed. Now, the company has axed the pricing of three more models permanently in the Indian market.

New Oppo Smartphones That Received Price Cut In India

Oppo has given a discount to smartphones from the 'A', 'Reno', and the 'F' series. The Oppo A15, Oppo Reno 3 Pro, and the Oppo F15 have received a permanent price cut in India. Starting with the Oppo A12, the device was selling for Rs. 9,990 with 3GB RAM. It has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 and can now be purchased for Rs. 8,990 via e-commerce platforms. The device comes in black and blue color options.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro's base model which has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration has received a permanent price cut of Rs. 3,000. It is now available for Rs. 24,990 instead of Rs. 27,990 price tag. The high-end model has received a price cut of Rs. 2,000. It comes with a 256GB storage option and is now available for Rs. 27,990. You can select from Auroral Blue, Sky White, and Midnight Black color options.

Lastly, the Oppo F17 which was announced back in September this year in India has also been discounted by Rs.1,000. The 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage was announced for Rs. 17,990. Following the price cut, it can be bought for Rs. 16,990 in the country. It is worth mentioning that the price cut is effective at online stores including Amazon and Flipkart.

