Oppo A12e With Entry-Level Snapdragon 450 SoC Goes Official

Oppo seems to have silently launched a new budget smartphone under its 'A' series. The latest entrant is the Oppo A12e which has been spotted with some entry-level hardware such as Snapdragon 450 SoC and an older Android Oreo OS. The company is also gearing up to launch the standard Oppo A12 which is also likely to arrive sometime soon.

Oppo A12e Hardware And Software

The Oppo A12e comes equipped with an HD+ LCD display that measures 6.2-inches. The display offers a 19:5:9 aspect ratio and has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The device features a dual-camera setup on the rear with a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

There is an additional 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for depth effects. Under the hood, the device is packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. The handset has been announced with 3GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It also comes with support for external microSD card.

The device boots on Android Oreo OS which is topped with the Color OS 5.1 user interface. We aren't really sure why Oppo decided to use an older firmware for its new smartphones; specifically, when brands like Realme and others are equipping their budget smartphones with the latest Android OS and UI.

Also, the handset comes void of any physical fingerprint scanner and rather relies on the standard features like Face Unlock, Pin and Password protection. In terms of connectivity, it has a microUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The device is fuelled by a 4,230 mAh battery.

Oppo A12e Price And Sale Details

The Oppo A12e has been currently spotted on the company's official website in Vietnam. There is no date mentioned for its pricing and availability. The Chinese brand is yet to announce its arrival details in India and the global market. Also, we are waiting to see if this device launches with this dated firmware in other regions as well or the company will update it for other regions.

