Just In
- 30 min ago Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C To launch In India On October 15 Alongside Mi 10T Series
-
- 1 hr ago Next@Acer Connected Together 2020 Event Slated For October 21st: What To Expect?
- 1 hr ago Telecom Operators Might Increase Revenue In Q2FY21
- 2 hrs ago Nokia 215, Nokia 225 With 4G Support Launched; Will It Have Buyers?
Don't Miss
- Finance Interest Free Loans Of Rs. 10000 To All Central Govt. Employees; Disbursal Pegged At Rs. 400 Crore
- Sports IPL 2020: SRH vs CSK, Match 29 Preview: Dhoni & co up against Sunrisers with resurrection in mind
- Automobiles New Hyundai Santro CNG Variants Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 5.87 Lakh
- Lifestyle What Is A Narco Test? How Is It Done?
- Education NEET Final Answer Key 2020: How To Check NEET Answer Key Official 2020
- News On farm laws, SC issues notice to Centre
- Movies Who Is Aditya Narayan's Fiancée Shweta Agarwal? Did You Know She Has Worked With Prabhas?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Pondicherry In October
Oppo A15 Full Specifications Out Ahead Of India Launch; To Go On Sale Via Amazon
Oppo recently confirmed the launch of its new 'A' smartphone called the A15. The Oppo A15 is slated for October 17 launch. The device has been certified by multiple platforms online and some of the key features have also been tipped. Now, just ahead of its official launch, the entire-spec sheet of the upcoming smartphone has been revealed.
Oppo A15 Full Specifications Tipped Ahead Of Launch
Tipster Ishan Aggarwal in association with 91Mobiles has revealed the full specifications of the upcoming Oppo A15. The leaked spec-sheet points at a budget smartphone in the making. Going by the spec-sheet, the upcoming Oppo smartphone will make use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor.
The smartphone will be launched with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. The device will also have a storage expansion provision of up to 256GB via microSD card. The device will ship with Android 10 OS with a custom Color OS interface. The new leaked spec-sheet also points at a 5MP selfie camera. These are the primary features tipped via the new leak.
It is worth mentioning that the remaining hardware of the Oppo A15 has been tipped by the company itself. The brand has already revealed that the device will be launching with a 6.52-inch display which will be an LCD panel.
The smartphone will offer a 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution and will sport a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The device will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup which will have a 13MP primary sensor. There will be a pair of 2MP sensors with depth and macro sensors.
The company will be packing the smartphone with a 4,230 mAh battery. Lastly, the smartphone is said to land under Rs. 10,000 price mark in the country. The device will be available for purchase via Amazon in India.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
46,290
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
22,998
-
61,990
-
10,497
-
69,880
-
7,999
-
9,890
-
18,990
-
10,999
-
35,998
-
47,500
-
0
-
15,490
-
3,500
-
3,151
-
15,700
-
9,999
-
16,999
-
15,999
-
18,999
-
24,030