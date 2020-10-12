Oppo A15 Full Specifications Out Ahead Of India Launch; To Go On Sale Via Amazon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo recently confirmed the launch of its new 'A' smartphone called the A15. The Oppo A15 is slated for October 17 launch. The device has been certified by multiple platforms online and some of the key features have also been tipped. Now, just ahead of its official launch, the entire-spec sheet of the upcoming smartphone has been revealed.

Oppo A15 Full Specifications Tipped Ahead Of Launch

Tipster Ishan Aggarwal in association with 91Mobiles has revealed the full specifications of the upcoming Oppo A15. The leaked spec-sheet points at a budget smartphone in the making. Going by the spec-sheet, the upcoming Oppo smartphone will make use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

The smartphone will be launched with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. The device will also have a storage expansion provision of up to 256GB via microSD card. The device will ship with Android 10 OS with a custom Color OS interface. The new leaked spec-sheet also points at a 5MP selfie camera. These are the primary features tipped via the new leak.

It is worth mentioning that the remaining hardware of the Oppo A15 has been tipped by the company itself. The brand has already revealed that the device will be launching with a 6.52-inch display which will be an LCD panel.

The smartphone will offer a 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution and will sport a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The device will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup which will have a 13MP primary sensor. There will be a pair of 2MP sensors with depth and macro sensors.

The company will be packing the smartphone with a 4,230 mAh battery. Lastly, the smartphone is said to land under Rs. 10,000 price mark in the country. The device will be available for purchase via Amazon in India.

Best Mobiles in India