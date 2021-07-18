Oppo A16 With Helio G35 SoC Announced; What's Different Than Previous-Gen Model? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo's budget-oriented 'A' smartphone lineup has seen several launches this year. The company has now added another device to this series dubbed the Oppo A16. The device succeeds the Oppo A15 which is also a budget smartphone from last year. The latest offering by the company has been currently introduced in Indonesia with features like the entry-level Helio G35 SoC and triple-rear camera module. Following is the detailed spec-sheet and the expected global launch timeline:

Oppo A16: How Is It Different From Its Predecessor?

The Oppo A16 is a budget handset as its predecessor, i.e, the Oppo A15. The major change which this handset brings over the previous-generation model is the updated processor. The remaining aspects such as display, camera, and battery setup are similar on both smartphones.

Speaking of which, the Oppo A16 is powered by the octa-core Helio G35 processor. The Oppo A15 also used a MediaTek chipset but from the 'P' series (Helio P35). The A16's Helio G35 SoC is combined with IMG GE8320 GPU and 3GB RAM. The device is announced with 32GB onboard storage but also has an external microSD card support for storage expansion.

The entry-level smartphone runs in Android 11 OS and has Color OS 11.1 skin pre-installed. The device has the same IPS LCD display as the previous gen-model which measures 6.5-inches. The panel offers standard 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution and has 269 PPI pixel density and a peak brightness of 480 nits.

The panel sports a waterdrop notch which accommodates an 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies. This is one of the upgrades which this device brings over its precursor. The rear camera setup has three sensors as the previous gen-model. The Oppo A16 has a 13MP primary rear camera which is clubbed with a pair of 2MP sensors for depth and macro photography.

The Oppo A16 features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security and offers standard connectivity options. The device comes with 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone uses a 5,000 mAh battery to keep the lights on.

Oppo A16 Price, Expected Global Launch

Oppo has announced the A16 at IDR 1,999 which translates to Rs, 10,000 approx. The color options announced Crystal Black, Pearl Blue, and Space Silver. Oppo has not announced the A16's international availability details as of now. We are waiting for the brand to announce its arrival details for India and other regions.

