Oppo A16K Could Launch Soon; Renders & Specifications Revealed Online

Oppo is gearing up to launch a new handset under its A-series dubbed the Oppo A16K. The handset had already visited BIS certification. Now, the Oppo A16K renders have been revealed in the latest development. The phone is expected to be a budget offering similar to the standard Oppo A16 which was launched last month in India.

Oppo A16K Renders Revealed Online

The renders of the Oppo A16K come to the light via 91mobiles (courtesy industry sources). The report did not mention any launch date or timeline of the handset. However, it has also revealed the features of the upcoming Oppo A16K.

Oppo A16K Design

The renders of the Oppo A16K have confirmed the phone will be available in three color options - blue, black, and white. The phone will come with a square-shaped rear camera module along with a LED flash. The volume rocker and power buttons are seen on the right edge of the device.

There is no physical fingerprint sensor. So, there is a chance the device might skip the fingerprint sensor, instead, it will only support the face unlock feature. Being a budget device, this is not surprising for us. The renders do not reveal the front design of the phone. However, the report suggests the phone will sport a waterdrop notch design at the front.

Oppo A16K Expected Features

The report has claimed that the Oppo A16K will ship with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 1,600 X 720 pixels resolution. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage which can also be expanded via a microSD card.

Moreover, the device will pack a 4,230 mAh battery with 10W standard charging support. There will be a single 13MP sensor at the rear panel which will be accompanied by an LED flash. Upfront, it will have a 5MP sensor for selfies. The phone is also tipped to run Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 custom skin and will measure 164 X 75.4 X 7.85mm in dimension and weigh 175 grams.

Oppo A16K Expected Price & Launch

The report did not reveal any pricing and launch details of the Oppo A16K. Considering its features, the phone is believed to be a budget-centric phone and might cost cheaper than the standard Oppo A16 which was announced at Rs. 13,990. However, Oppo is yet to confirm the launch of the Oppo A16K. So, it will be better to take this with a pinch of salt.

