Oppo A1K NBTC certification indicates an imminent launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Oppo A1K will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset which will be clubbed with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

A new Oppo smartphone has recently cleared NBTC certification in Thailand indicating at an imminent launch. The latest Oppo device to get certified has the model number CPH1923 and is speculated to be a trim-down version of the Oppo A1. The upcoming Oppo smartphone is likely to be the Oppo A1K and is expected to be an affordable offering by the company.

This is not the first time that the Oppo A1K has cleared any certification. The smartphone has already been certified by EEC and some other certification agencies. The NBTC certification listing of the Oppo A1K does give an insight into the smartphone's features and specifications. Let's have a look at what the rumored specs of the smartphone.

Starting with the display, the Oppo A1K might offer a 6-inch display with a dewdrop notch on top for the selfie camera. As this is an affordable smartphone, it might come with n HD+ display panel. The camera specifications of the device are currently unknown and it remains to be seen what all lenses it will include for imaging.

The smartphone will run on a MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The processor onboard will be combined with 2GB of RAM for multitasking. In terms of storage, it will offer a space of 32GB which might be expandable via microSD card. The Oppo A1K is said to run on Android Pie OS with ColorOS 6.0 skin UI. Rounding off the spec sheet will be a 4,000mAH battery unit.

Oppo A1K pricing and availability:

The Oppo A1K might carry a price label of RMB 999 (Rs 10,200). The smartphone will be available in two different color options including Black and Red. With the device clearing certifications on various platforms, we can expect it to be officially announced sometime soon. W will keep you posted with all the updates on the same, so stay tuned with us.

via