Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Model Available For Sale In India: Price And Specifications
Oppo recently expanded its affordable 'A' series with the launch of Oppo A31 (2020) in India. The device has been announced in two different configurations, i.e 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. Now, the handset has gone up for sale in the country. However, it's the base model that has been put up for sale. Here are the details:
Oppo A31 (2020) India Sale Details
The Oppo A31 (2020) has gone up for sale at e-commerce platforms in the country. The 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage model can be purchased from Amazon, Flipkart, and Tata Cliq in two color options - Fantasy White and Mystery Black. You can buy this model at Rs. 11,490 from the aforementioned stores online. A report from Gadgets 360 suggests its availability in the offline market starting today itself.
The 6GB RAM model is expected to go on sale starting mid-week of March. However, no specific date has been revealed for the same. It will be retailing at Rs. 13,990. As for the sale offers, you can get five percent cashback via ICICI and Yes Bank cards along with benefits from Jio worth Rs. 7,050.
In terms of hardware, the Oppo A31 (2020) is equipped with a 6.5-inch display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a basic HD+ resolution. The display has a waterdrop notch and the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. In the camera department, the device relies on a triple-camera module at the rear.
The setup comprises a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor and another 2MP sensor for macro shots. The notch tucks inside an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.
For security, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The processing is taken care of by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor combined with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It ships with Android Pie-based Color OS 6 UI. Completing the spec-sheet is a 4,230 mAh battery unit.
