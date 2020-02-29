ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Model Available For Sale In India: Price And Specifications

    By
    |

    Oppo recently expanded its affordable 'A' series with the launch of Oppo A31 (2020) in India. The device has been announced in two different configurations, i.e 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. Now, the handset has gone up for sale in the country. However, it's the base model that has been put up for sale. Here are the details:

    Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Model Available For Sale In India

     

    Oppo A31 (2020) India Sale Details

    The Oppo A31 (2020) has gone up for sale at e-commerce platforms in the country. The 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage model can be purchased from Amazon, Flipkart, and Tata Cliq in two color options - Fantasy White and Mystery Black. You can buy this model at Rs. 11,490 from the aforementioned stores online. A report from Gadgets 360 suggests its availability in the offline market starting today itself.

    The 6GB RAM model is expected to go on sale starting mid-week of March. However, no specific date has been revealed for the same. It will be retailing at Rs. 13,990. As for the sale offers, you can get five percent cashback via ICICI and Yes Bank cards along with benefits from Jio worth Rs. 7,050.

    In terms of hardware, the Oppo A31 (2020) is equipped with a 6.5-inch display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a basic HD+ resolution. The display has a waterdrop notch and the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. In the camera department, the device relies on a triple-camera module at the rear.

    The setup comprises a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor and another 2MP sensor for macro shots. The notch tucks inside an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

    For security, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The processing is taken care of by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor combined with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It ships with Android Pie-based Color OS 6 UI. Completing the spec-sheet is a 4,230 mAh battery unit.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 14:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 29, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X