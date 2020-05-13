ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OPPO A31 (2020) 6GB Variant Goes On Sale In Indian Market

    By
    |

    OPPO A31 (2020) 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is now available for sale. The smartphone was launched in India in February and the 4GB, 64GB storage went on sale shortly after the launch.

    OPPO A31 (2020) 6GB Variant Goes On Sale In Indian Market

     

    The 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone was also slated to hit the market in March but was delayed due to the lockdown across the country. But it has been live since May 9. The budget-friendly phone will now only be available to people in orange or green zones.

    OPPO A31 (2020) 6GB + 128GB Key Spec & Price

    The OPPO A31 (2020) has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1.2 on top. The smartphone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

    It supports dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, MicroUSB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The features of the OPPO A31 (2020) also include a microSD card slot which further expands storage up to 256GB. It is fuelled by a 4,230mAh battery.

    The triple rear camera comprises a 12MP main sensor and two more 2MP cameras. The smartphone has an 8MP front camera. The phones are available in Fantasy White and Mystery Black color.

    The 6GB / 128GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs. 14,990, while the 4GB / 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 12,490. Both the models of the smartphone are available on Flipkart with various discount offers. However, users living in orange or green areas will only be able to place orders.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oppo smartphone news

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X