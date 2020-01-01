Oppo A31 Spotted On FCC With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery News oi-Karan Sharma

Oppo has been in the news for quite some time for its upcoming budget-segment smartphone. The smartphone is dubbed as Oppo A31 with model number CPH2015. Back in December, the smartphone with same model number was spotted on IMDA and Indonesian certification site.

According to IMDA listing, the smartphone will be launched in Singapore as the Oppo A31. Now the alleged A31 smartphone is listed on the U.S certification platform FCC (Federal Communications Commission).

The FCC listing has disclosed some of the images of pre-production units along with some important specifications of the smartphone. As per the listing, the Oppo A31 will arrive with a waterdrop notch on the display which will house the front camera setup. On the left, the A31 will sport volume rocker keys and the power button is placed on the right side. The bottom side of the phone houses a 3.5mm audio jack, a microUSB port, along with speaker grills.

The FCC listing also confirmed that the rear side of the Oppo A31 features a triple rear camera aligned vertically on the top left corner of the phone along with an LED flash. A fingerprint scanner is also situated on the middle of the rear panel.

The listing suggests that the Oppo A31 has 164 x 75.5mm dimensions, and diagonally the smartphone measures 173mm which suggest that the phone will sport a 6.5-inch display. Besides, the device is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery and loaded with ColorOS 6.1.2. However, the FCC listing didn't pull the wraps from the specifications about Android version.

There is no information on the camera specifications, and about the launch date of the smartphone. It has been expected that Oppo A31 is going to be the first phone to launch this year by the brand.

In the Indonesian certification platform it was revealed that the smartphone with model number CPH2015 will be launched as Oppo Reno S. If that turns out to be true then the smartphone will not be launched under budget segment and it will arrive as high-end smartphone.

Source

Best Mobiles in India