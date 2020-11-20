Oppo A33 Smartphone Price Slashed In India: Should You Buy? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Oppo has reduced the prices of its budget-friendly smartphone in India. The A33 smartphone was launched at the price of Rs. 11,990; however, now it is available at Rs. 10,990. This means that the company has announced Rs. 1,000 price cut on the 3GB RAM variant. The smartphone is available on Flipkart in two colour options, such as Mint Cream and Moonlight Black.

Oppo A33 Specifications: Details

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display along with a 720x1600 resolution, and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. The Oppo A33 has 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. Furthermore, the smartphone features a fingerprint scanner at the back panel.

On the camera front, the smartphone supports a triple camera at the back. It has a 13MP camera primary camera, 2MP portrait lens, and 2MP macro lens along with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, you'll get an 8MP camera for selfies. It also supports several connection options like USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. The Oppo A33 weighs 186 grams and it measures 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm.

The Oppo A33 comes with a 5,000mAh battery along with an 18W fast charger. The Oppo A33 smartphone runs Android 10 OS with ColorOS 7.2 on top. The ColorOS 7.2 allows you to use Icon Pull-Down Gesture, Simple Mode, Multi-User Mode, and Music Party modes.

Meanwhile, the company has showcased a rollable OLED screen smartphone at OppoInno Day 2020. The Oppo X 2021 smartphone will support a 6.7-inch display, Type-C port, and speaker grille at the bottom. Besides, the company is planning to AR Glass 2021, which will have a sleek design and sensors like time of flight, SLAM, and voice navigation.

