Oppo A37 and A57 ranked No.1 in India’s offline market: GFK

Oppo, the popular Chinese brand, has topped India's offline market with Oppo A37 and A57 as per GFK reports. The brand is making its mark on the Indian market in two segments from sub-Rs. 8,000 to 10,000 category with A37 and from sub-Rs. 12,000 to 15,000 range with A57.

In July, the Oppo A37 topped the chart by capturing 39.1 percent of the offline sales. And Oppo A57 in its price segment has captured 21.7 percent of the offline sales.

Mr. Sky Li, Oppo Global VP and President of Oppo India, said, "India is a priority market for us and we believe that we have been able to fulfill the demands of our consumers. It's really exciting to see our two offerings becoming best sellers. We will continue to focus on understanding the consumer needs and offer them products that meet their demands."

In the 8k -10k category, Oppo has gained 29.2 percent sales unit with A37 whereas other brands like Vivo has captured 18.1 percent with Y53 and Samsung 16.0 percent with Galaxy J2 Pro.

In the 12k -15k category, Oppo has gained 21.7 percent sales unit with A57 whereas other brands like Vivo has captured 19.5 percent with Y55S while Samsung is at 10.1 percent with Galaxy J7 Prime (G610F).

Besides offering high-quality products, Oppo has said that its success can also be attributed to the fact that they give their customers exactly what they are looking for at a very affordable price. In the Indian market, Oppo has been expanding its offline presence both from Point of Sales and also after sales service centers for giving its consumers a better experience.

Moreover, the company has also recently been granted approval by the Indian government to set up its own stores in India.

Besides this, "Successful marketing campaigns targeted towards reaching out the young consumers through platforms like Bollywood, Cricket and Entertainment have also driven the brand to gain higher recognition in the Indian market," the company said in a media statement.