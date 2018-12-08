Oppo A3s base variant price slashed again, now selling for Rs 8,990

Oppo A3s, the budget-segment smartphone by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer was released in July this year in India. The device offers a notched display at the sub 10k price category and packs some decent set of hardware to power up. The device is available in two RAM and storage variants to choose from including a 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM variant, and 16GB/32GB storage options. The smartphone has received its share of price cuts since its official launch. And it appears that Oppo doesn't want to stop just yet as the smartphone has received just another price cut this year.

The Oppo A3s base variant which comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage has received a price cut of Rs 1,000. The information comes from Mahesh Telecom, a Mumbai-based retailer. This means the device which was selling for Rs 9,990 can now be purchased for Rs 8,990 from now onwards.

As for the original pricing, the Oppo A3s base variant was launched with a starting price of Rs 10,990. Oppo had slashed the price of this variant back in October itself which reduced the price to Rs 9,990. Now, this is the second price cut which the device is receiving in a row.

It's not just the base variant which has been receiving the reduction in its price, the A3s high-end variant which comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage has also received Rs 1,000 price cut. The 3GB RAM variant was launched with a price tag of Rs 12,990 and it also received a Rs 1000 cut bringing the price lower to Rs 11,990.

Oppo A3s specifications and features:

The Oppo A3s flaunts a 6.2-inch IPS LCD panel with notch on top and a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The device is backed by an entry-segment Snapdragon 450 chipset which clocks at 1.8GHz and is combined with an Adreno 506GPU. As mentioned earlier, the device comes n two RAM and storage options including 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32G storage. Powering the smartphone is a 3,400mAh Li-Ion battery unit.