Oppo A3s to be launched in India starting Rs. 10,990

Oppo A3s hit the headlines a few days back. It appears to be a lower mid-range smartphone featuring a display notch, a dual-camera module at its rear with AI capabilities, Face Unlock and a capacious battery. This is expected to be a follow up to the Oppo A3, which was unveiled in China in April this year with a notch display.

A few days back, we came across the leaked specifications of the upcoming Oppo phone. Now, a Gadgets360 report has revealed the possible pricing of the smartphone in India. However, The report confirms the pricing of the base variant of the smartphone and there is no word on the other model.

Oppo A3s pricing is out

According to the report, the Oppo A3s base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space could be priced at Rs. 10,990. The report further reveals that the smartphone will come in two color options - Red and Dark Purple. However, it doesn't shed light on the alleged pricing of the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant of the Oppo smartphone.

Complete specifications

Earlier reports have already revealed the complete specifications of the alleged smartphone. It is suggested that the device will arrive with a 6.2-inch In-Cell IPS LCD display surrounded by thin bezels. The screen will have a notch on top of it and will come with a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.1, this smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space. Both these variants are tipped to arrive with a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB additional storage space. The battery capacity is said to be 4230mAh, which is expected to power it for a day of intense usage.

On the imaging front, this smartphone is believed to arrive with a dual-camera setup at its rear with 13MP and 2MP sensors with f/2.2 and f/2.4 aperture respectively. The dual-camera module is likely to arrive with background blur and FHD 1080p video recording. The selfie camera is likely to be an 8MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. As the other recent Oppo smartphones, this one is also said to feature AI Beauty 2.0 to enhance the camera quality.

The smartphone might come with the Face Unlock feature and miss out on a fingerprint sensor as the Realme 1. For connectivity, it is expected to feature a dual-SIM SIM card slot, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE, and more.

Launch date

As of now, there is no word regarding when we can expect this smartphone to be announced soon. Let's wait for an official confirmation from Oppo about this device.