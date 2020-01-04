ENGLISH

    Oppo A5 2020 Price Axed By Up To Rs. 1,000 In India

    By
    |

    Oppo A5 2020 entered the Indian market alongside the A9 2020 back in September 2018. The former was launched in two different configurations, but recently was announced in another configuration. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has axed the price of two of the variants.

    Oppo A5 2020 Price Slashed In India

    Oppo has axed the price of Oppo A5 2020 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants by up to Rs. 1,000. The 3GB RAM+ 64GB storage model was announced at Rs. 11,990, but can now be purchased at Rs. 11,490.

    On the other hand, the Oppo A5 2020 with 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage came with Rs. 13,990 price tag. However, it can be purchased for Rs. 12,990 following the Rs. 1,000 discount. The device comes in two color options - Dazzling White and Mirror Black.

    Oppo A5 2020 Hardware And Software Details

    The Oppo A5 2020 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor which is accompanied by Adreno 610 GPU. The handset comes in three configurations which include 3GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage, and the recently launched 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage.

    The handset is launched with Android Pie OS wrapped around Color OS 6.0.1 user interface. It has three cameras at the rear packed with a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.25 aperture. The third one is a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

    The cameras are equipped with EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) and offer HDR, Panorama, 1080p@30fps video recording. The front camera packs an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video recording.

    The Oppo A5 2020 has a microUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options. Rounding off the spec-sheet is a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 12:09 [IST]
