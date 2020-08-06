ENGLISH

    Oppo A52 Arrives With New Configuration In India: Price And Sale Details

    Oppo A52 was announced just a few months ago in India. The device comes with a 6GB RAM configuration and offers features like a quad-rear camera setup and a punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. The company has now announced a new variant of the A52 as a part of the Amazon Day Prime sale.

    Oppo A52 New Model Price And Sale Details

    The Oppo A52 has been now launched with 8GB RAM configuration in India. Earlier the company had also introduced the 4GB RAM model. With this, the device comes in three different RAM variants to choose from. While the 8GB and the 6GB RAM variant are available for purchase via Amazon, the 4GB RAM model is yet to go on sale.

    This variant is priced Rs. 2,000 more than the 6GB RAM model at Rs. 18,990. The latter retails at Rs.16,990. There is no word on the pricing of the base model. You will be able to buy the handset in Twilight Black and Stream White colour options during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

    Coming to the internals, the device utilizes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It ships with Android 10 OS-based ColorOS 7.1 skin. For photography, there is a 12MP primary lens with an f/1.7 aperture aided by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensors for depth and bokeh shots.

    The device features a 6.5-inch display with a punch-hole design. The device offers and FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and has 90.5 screen-to-body-ratio. The punch-hole packs an 8MP sensor to capture selfies and videos. The device runs on a 5,000 mAh battery and also has 18W fast charging support.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 21:38 [IST]
