Oppo A53 5G With Dimensity 720 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has announced a 5G version of its A53 in China. The features of the Oppo A53 5G are similar to the Oppo A53 4G except for few features. The Oppo A53 4G made its debut in India back in August. The price of the Oppo A53 5G has been set at RMB 1,299 (Rs. 14,600) for the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

The handset will be available for purchase in Purple, Lake Green, and Black colors and will go on sale in China starting December 21. However, there is no word yet on whether the company has any plans for the launch of the Oppo A53 5G in India.

Oppo A53 5G: Features

Running ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10, the Oppo A53 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Oppo A53 5G gets its power from the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, while the 4G variant runs the Snapdragon 460 processor.

The Oppo A53 5G packs a 4,040 mAh battery instead of a 5,000 mAh battery which is present on the Oppo A53 4G. The handset comes with 10W charging support. In terms of imaging, it has a triple-camera setup which is placed into a square-shaped module. The camera setup includes a 16MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, the device sports an 8MP selfie camera. However, there are no options for additional storage expansion.

On the connectivity front, it gets 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, it features a side-mounted fingerprint, and the phone measures 162.2 x 75 x 7.9mm in dimensions and weighs 175 grams.

Best Mobiles in India