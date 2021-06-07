Oppo A53 Explodes In User's Pocket In India; Here's What Happened News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Another smartphone blast incident in India has left us concerned with the reliability of these pocket-sized gadgets. Earlier this year, a Redmi Note 9 Pro went up on flames due to customer induced damage. Now, an Oppo A53 unit has exploded leaving the user injured. Here's what happened:

Oppo A53 Explosion Leaves User Injured In India

A video shared on YouTube reveals the latest case of a smartphone blast in India. The 7 minutes long video shows the victim (an auto driver) retaining burn injuries and a leg fracture due to the explosion. The user had sustained injuries on both legs as the phone exploded in his pocket.

One of the family members has also shown the damaged smartphone. The Oppo A53 that went up in flames had the entire rear panel wrecked due to the blast.

One can easily see the wrecked internal components. Looking at the device, the intensity of the explosion seems severe. The victim's injury is also evidence of the severity of this smartphone blow-up.

What Caused The Oppo A53 Unit's Explosion?

Currently, there is no information has as to what caused the Oppo A53 unit to explode. The customer hasn't mentioned any external damage that may have caused the device to go up in flames. Rather, the user suggested the device was used primarily for basic tasks such as web browsing and calling, etc.

The user further stated that the device was being charged using the original charger. This suggests the battery might not have any issues due to an unsupported third-party charger. The device is still under warranty as the purchase dates mentioned on the bill is August 2020.

What Does Oppo Say?

Oppo hasn't currently given any official statement on this incident and is yet to acknowledge this mishap. However, investigations on such matters by the smartphone brands are hardly delayed once highlighted.

We can expect Oppo to look into this matter and find the primary cause for this mobile blast incident in India. The reason for this Oppo A53 explosion would only be clear once the company is done with the investigations. We will be keeping an eye on the developments and keep you posted on the same.

