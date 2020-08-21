ENGLISH

    Oppo A53 India Launch Set For August 25; Features, Expected Price

    By
    |

    Oppo is confirmed to launch the A53 in the Indian market on August 25. The company has recently launched the handset in Indonesia with a price tag of IDR 2,499,000 (approx. Rs. 12,700) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The Oppo A53 is expected to be available under Rs. 15,000 in India.

    Oppo A53 India Launch Set For August 25

     

    The launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube on August 25 (12:30 pm). The budget-friendly smartphone packs feature like a high refresh rate, triple rear camera module. The handset comes in Electric Black and Fancy Blue color variants in Indonesia.

    Oppo A53: Specifications

    The Oppo A53 features a 6.5-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also offers a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC along with 4GB of RAM. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

    On the software front, the Oppo A53 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top. The Oppo A53 gets its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

    For cameras, the Oppo A53 packs a triple rear camera setup which is equipped with a 16MP main sensor and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, the device gets a 16MP shooter with an f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies. For connectivity options like other phones, it also supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

    Better Than Competition?

    The Oppo A53 offers a high refresh rate despite being an entry-level phone. It is expected to compete with the Realme 6 which is available with the same refresh rate. However, in terms of camera the Realme 6 packs quad-camera along with 64MP primary sensor, whereas the Oppo A53 has a 16MP triple rear camera. Now, it remains to be seen if the Oppo A53 comes with the same price as the Indonesian market.

    Story first published: Friday, August 21, 2020, 18:04 [IST]
