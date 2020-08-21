Just In
- 1 min ago Airtel And Reliance Jio Plans That Ship Disney+ Hotstar And Other OTT Platforms Subscription
-
- 13 min ago BSNL Offering 5GB Extra Data To Its Landline Users: Here's How To get
- 32 min ago Apple iPhone 12 Series To Use Cheaper Battery Design To Compensate 5G Costs: Kuo
- 1 hr ago Oppo A52 Review: Does It Fit The Bill?
Don't Miss
- Movies Bipasha Basu On Casting Couch: Reveals How A Top Producer Tried To Get Cheeky With Her
- Sports Rohit Sharma, 4 others chosen for Khel Ratna; Ishant Sharma, Dutee Chand among 27 others to get Arjuna Award
- Lifestyle Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Vidya Balan’s Pink And Mustard Kanjeevaram Saree Is Ideal For The Occasion
- News NEET, JEE 2020: Subramanian Swamy urges PM Modi to conduct exams after Diwali
- Finance Jeff Bezos' Wealth Now The Highest Ever Recorded In Forbes' History
- Automobiles Ceat Tyres Forays Into Road Side Assistance In India: Services Starting From Rs 200
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In August 2020
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
Oppo A53 India Launch Set For August 25; Features, Expected Price
Oppo is confirmed to launch the A53 in the Indian market on August 25. The company has recently launched the handset in Indonesia with a price tag of IDR 2,499,000 (approx. Rs. 12,700) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The Oppo A53 is expected to be available under Rs. 15,000 in India.
The launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube on August 25 (12:30 pm). The budget-friendly smartphone packs feature like a high refresh rate, triple rear camera module. The handset comes in Electric Black and Fancy Blue color variants in Indonesia.
Oppo A53: Specifications
The Oppo A53 features a 6.5-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also offers a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC along with 4GB of RAM. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
On the software front, the Oppo A53 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top. The Oppo A53 gets its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.
For cameras, the Oppo A53 packs a triple rear camera setup which is equipped with a 16MP main sensor and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, the device gets a 16MP shooter with an f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies. For connectivity options like other phones, it also supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.
Better Than Competition?
The Oppo A53 offers a high refresh rate despite being an entry-level phone. It is expected to compete with the Realme 6 which is available with the same refresh rate. However, in terms of camera the Realme 6 packs quad-camera along with 64MP primary sensor, whereas the Oppo A53 has a 16MP triple rear camera. Now, it remains to be seen if the Oppo A53 comes with the same price as the Indonesian market.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
35,899
-
48,900
-
11,228
-
5,990
-
53,920
-
1,04,999
-
56,914
-
8,850
-
9,999
-
74,790
-
43,130
-
21,500