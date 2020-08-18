Oppo A53 Key Features Tipped; To Offer 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 460 SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo might launch another smartphone in its affordable 'A' series sometime soon. The Oppo A53 is the upcoming handset which has already has been certified by multiple mobile authentication websites. Amongst the various certifications this handset received includes BIS, EEC, FCC, and NBTC. Until now, the details on its specifications were limited. However, a new report gives some better insight into the A53's internal.

Oppo A53 Specifications And Features

As per a report via MSP, the Oppo A53 will employ the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. This puts the previous rumours that suggested the Snapdragon 662 processor. The chipset on the handset will be aided by Adreno 610 GPU. The report also hints the RAM and storage capacity of the device.

The handset is said to come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. These variants are expected to be available in the Asian markets. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display which will come with an FHD+ resolution.

Also, the display will offer a 90Hz refresh rate which will be the first for any 'A' series smartphone. The device will retain a punch-hole setup as its predecessor, i.e, the Oppo A52. The camera cut-out is said to house a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The device will be launched with three rear cameras. It will feature a 13MP primary sensor combined with a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. This report doesn't reveal the software version; however, we can expect it to ship with Android 10 OS. The smartphone will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner. Lastly, an 18W fast-charging supported 5,000 mAh battery will drive the unit.

The on-sheet specs of the Oppo A53 indicate at an entry-level smartphone. And the company seems to be experimenting with equipping the handset with a high-end display. We expect Oppo to announce the official launch date of its new budget handset in the coming weeks.

