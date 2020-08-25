Oppo A53 With Snapdragon 460 SoC Launched in India; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has launched the Oppo A53 in the country. The latest budget-friendly handset comes as a revamped version of the original Oppo A53 which was launched back in 2015. The handset offers features like triple camera, 90Hz screen refresh rate, and more.

Oppo A53 Price And Availability

The Oppo A53 comes in two storage variant and it will be available for purchase in Electric Black, Fairy White, and Fancy Blue color options. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 12,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a label of Rs. 15,490.

Interested customers can grab the handset starting at 3 PM today via Flipkart. Besides, the company has also announced the 10,000 mAh Power Bank 2 with a price tag of Rs. 1,299. Customers can get a discount of Rs. 400 on the Power Bank 2 if they buy the handset.

In addition, the customers can get five percent cashback while buying the handset with some select bank ATM. There are also no-cost EMI options for up to six months.

Oppo A53: Specifications

The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It offers a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The device gets its power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM. There is an additional storage expansion option via a microSD card (up to 256GB). On the software front, it runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top. The device gets fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The triple rear camera setup offers a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and another 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and videos, it gets a 16MP front shooter with an f/2.0 lens. For connectivity, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers.

Oppo A53: Alternatives

In terms of price and its specifications, the handset will compete with the likes of the Realme 6 and the Samsung Galaxy M31. The Oppo A53 comes with a high refresh rate which will offer a smooth screen experience. Another highlight of the Oppo A53 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, which is yet to make its debut in the Indian market.

