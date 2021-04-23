Oppo A53s 5G India Launch Slated For April 27; To Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is all set to launch another 5G-enabled handset named the Oppo A53s in the country which will be the successor of the A53. The launch of the Oppo A53s has been set for April 27 at 12PM and will go on sale via Flipkart.

Going by the Flipkart teaser, the phone will come in a blue color option and sport a triple rear camera setup along with a LED flash into a rectangular camera module which will be placed on the top left corner.

Moreover, the handset is said to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under its hood. If this going to be true, the Oppo A53s will be the second phone in the country to run the Dimensity 700 SoC after the Realme 8 5G. For security, it will flaunt a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other key features of the device are still unknown at this moment. However, we can expect the Flipkart microsite will share more intel in the coming days.

Oppo A53s 5G: What We Think

Like its predecessor Oppo A53, we can expect the same 90Hz display from the Oppo A53s. Software-in, the upcoming phone might run Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1. The triple-lens setup might include a 48MP or 64MP main sensor which is expected to be assisted by a depth and a macro shooter.

Moreover, the phone is also believed to come with at least 4GB RAM and a 128GB storage option. Lastly, connectivity options will include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Oppo A53s 5G Price In India

As far as price is concerned, the brand is confirmed the upcoming Oppo A53s 5G will cost in India under Rs. 15,000. However, the latest A74 5G is the cheapest 5G phone in the country from the brand which comes with a price tag of Rs. 17,990 for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM model.

If the Oppo A53s indeed come under Rs. 15,000, it will give competition against the recently launched Realme 8 5G in this segment which also starts at Rs. 14,999.

