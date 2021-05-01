Oppo A53s 5G To Go On Sale In India Today Via Flipkart: Offers To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo A53s 5G is all set to go for the first sale today (May 2) at 12 PM via Flipkart. The phone was launched in the country last month as an affordable 5G-enabled handset. The phone comes in two storage configurations in Crystal Blue and Ink Black color options.

Oppo A53s 5G Price And Sale offers

The base 6GB + 128GB model of the Oppo A53s will cost Rs. 14,990, while the high-end 8GB + 128GB model carries a tag of Rs. 16,990. Besides, Flipkart is giving 10 percent off on HDFC Bank credit and debit card EMI transactions.

There is also an additional Rs. 250 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit card and you can also avail of a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and 10 percent off on first-time transactions via HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda Mastercard credit card.

Oppo A53s 5G: Should You Buy?

You get a 6.52-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display on the Oppo A53s. However, you don't get a higher refresh rate as the phone only supports a standard 60Hz refresh rate. There is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood which is paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The phone also supports additional storage expansion via a dedicated microSD card.

Moreover, the Oppo A53s 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and videos, you get an 8MP front camera sensor. Considering the camera features, it can be said that the Oppo A53s might not be a good choice if you are a camera lover.

The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. Lastly, the phone supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Even, the Oppo A53s 5G weighs very light around 189.6 grams and 164 x 75.7 x 8.4mm in dimension. All in all, the Oppo A53s 5G would not be a bad choice under Rs. 15k with 5G connectivity, Dimensity 700 SoC.

Best Mobiles in India