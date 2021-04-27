Oppo A53s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched For Rs. 14,990: Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has launched a slew of devices under its A-Series in the country lately. The brand has now introduced another 5G-enabled handset named A53s, the successor of the Oppo A53 5G. The handset runs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC which also powers the recently launched Realme 8 5G. Other features of the Oppo A53s 5G include triple rear cameras, a 5,000 mAh battery, and much more.

Oppo A53s 5G Price And Sale Details

The Oppo A53s 5G comes in two storage configurations and the base 6GB + 128GB model retails for Rs. 14,990, while the high-end 8GB + 128GB model will cost Rs. 16,990. The sale of the Oppo A53s 5G will begin on May 2 at 12pm (noon) and will be available for purchase via Flipkart in Crystal Blue and Ink Black color options.

As part of launch offers, you can avail of Rs. 1,250 discount on HDFC Bank credit card and debit cards. Besides, you can also get a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and 10 percent off on first-time transactions via HDFC bank Mastercard credit card.

Oppo A53s 5G: What Does Offer?

Running Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1, the Oppo A53s has a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC is paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage that is also expandable via a dedicated microSD card.

In terms of imaging, the Oppo A53s 5G offers a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the phone sports an 8MP sensor for selfies and videos.

Moreover, a 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device that supports only 10W charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, the Oppo A53s 5G measures 164 x 75.7 x 8.4mm and weighs 189.6 grams.

Oppo A53s 5G: Should You Buy?

The Dimensity 700 SoC and 5G connectivity of the Oppo A53s will be its best-selling points. However, Oppo could have offered a better camera features and a high refresh rate. So, if you are looking for a camera-centric phone, then the Oppo A53s 5G might not be for you.

