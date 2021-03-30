Oppo A54 4G With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Goes Official: Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has silently unveiled yet another 'A' series smartphone for the masses. Following the launch of the Oppo A94, the brand has now introduced the Oppo A54. The handset was tipped to come with 5G network connectivity. However, it has been initially launched with standard 4G network support in Malaysia. The Oppo A54 is equipped with entry-level hardware including the MediaTek Helio P35 processor and an HD+ display with a punch-hole camera cutout.

Oppo A54 Key Features

The Oppo A54 accommodates a 6.51-inch LCD display upfront with an in-display camera cutout. The display comes with an aspect ratio of 89.2 percent and has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The 60Hz display features narrow bezels on the sides.

The imaging setup on the Oppo A54 4G includes a 13MP primary camera at the rear aided by a pair of 2MP sensors. The remaining two lenses are to capture the bokeh effects and for macro shots. Upfront, the A54 is packed with a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The Oppo A54 runs on the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. The entry-level octa-core processor gets paired up with 4GB RAM. The company has announced the device with a 128GB storage configuration. The handset also has expandable microSD card support.

Additional features include a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication embedded on the side panel. The Oppo A54 offers 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and a Bluetooth connectivity option. The company has used the older Android 10 OS which is topped with a custom Color OS 7.2 interface.

The smartphone has an IPX4 certified body which makes it dust and splash resistant. Lastly, the device gets its power from a 5,000 mAh battery supported by 18W fast charging. Let's have a look at its pricing and expected launch in the remaining regions.

Oppo A54 Price And Availability

The Oppo A54 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration is launched with IDR 2,69,000 price tag in Indonesia which roughly translates to Rs. 13,000 in Indian currency.

The smartphone will be available in Starry Blue and Crystal Black colors. Its launch details for remaining markets including India is not revealed by the brand. The company is also expected to launch the 5G variant of the A54 as well. The details should emerge soon.

